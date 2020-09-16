Nearly 1,300 BC Hydro customers are without power Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Crews are on scene repairing a damaged power pole after a crash. (Google Maps)

Crash leaves nearly 1,300 customers without power in Langley, northbound 200th Street blocked

BC Hydro crews are on scene

A crash in Langley has left nearly 1,300 BC Hydro customers without power.

Crews are on scene of the outage impacting 200th Street between 80th Avenue and 92a Avenue Wednesday morning.

Traffic northbound on 200th Street in the area is heavily backed up as crews have 80th Avenue to 82nd Avenue blocked to restore power.

BC Hydro estimates to have the power restored in the area by 10 a.m.

Traffic lights southbound on 200th Street in the area have also lost power and drivers should use the four-way stop procedures.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroLangleypower outages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

Just Posted

Crash leaves nearly 1,300 customers without power in Langley, northbound 200th Street blocked

BC Hydro crews are on scene

VIDEO: Langley’s Chase Claypool makes an impressive NFL debut

A spectacular catch to begin his career with Pittsburgh Steelers

Additional review of Langley City mayor’s gala ordered by council

A more detailed accounting of costs is needed, councillors said

PHOTOS: Langley heads back to class

Families sent in photos to the Langley Advance Times of the first day of school

‘It’s a one-way walk through Aldergrove history’

Community Heritage Day will have historic artifacts, newspapers, and more on Saturday, Sept. 19

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

Dogs allowed on White Rock Promenade starting Oct. 1

Council votes to keep status quo, allow dogs during off season

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

Surrey Police Service a ‘done deal,’ mayor insists

Opponents say process is flawed, on eve of Tuesday’s police board meeting

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Most Read