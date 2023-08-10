Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s help in recovering a stolen violin. It dates back to the 1840s. (Photo/RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s help in recovering a stolen violin. It dates back to the 1840s. (Photo/RCMP)

Nearly 200-year-old violin stolen in Kelowna alley

The rare and highly valuable violin dates back to the 1840s

Kelowna RCMP is looking for help in recovering a rare and highly valuable violin that dates back to the 1840s.

The Italian-made instrument was believed to have been stolen Aug. 3 in the lane behind the 700 block of Wilson Avenue (between Gordon and Ethel), following a performance by the owner.

“This violin holds not only significant monetary value but also immense sentimental value,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The violin has a distinctive one-piece back and is accompanied by three bows, two black and one red.

It was stored in a silver, carbon-fibre case with backpack straps and covered in stickers from various countries the owner has visited.

A case similar to the one a nearly 200-year-old violin was stored in. It was stolen in a laneway behind the 700 block of Wilson Avenue on Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo/RCMP)

A case similar to the one a nearly 200-year-old violin was stored in. It was stolen in a laneway behind the 700 block of Wilson Avenue on Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo/RCMP)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the violin is asked to call RCMP at (250) 762-3300, and reference file number 2023-46714, or anonymously at Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: 25 years later: Winnipeg man looks to Kelowna for answers after dad’s death

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaMusicRCMPtheft

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games still accepting volunteers
Next story
TikTokers’ heart-shaped blaze on Tofino beach in fire ban ignites online fury

Just Posted

Audrey (on the right) is a Maple Ridge patient who was treated at BC Children’s Hospital, and is seen here enjoying Miracle Treat Day 2022, with a giant cone. (BC Children’s Hospital Foundation/Special to Black Press Media)
Langley DQ locations participating in Miracle Treat Day, Aug. 10

Visiting Nanaimo Timbermen were 8-7 winners over the Langley Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Lacrosse Association semi-final series on Tuesday night, Aug. 9, at Langley Events Centre. The Thunder lead the best-of-five series 2-1. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Thunder fall to Timbermen

Jim Calamunce, executive director of the Langley Food Bank (centre), showed some benefactors around the charity’s new Langley City space on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Three businesses helped make the purchase possible with donations of close to $800,000 in total. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A new home for Langley Food Bank

Elianna Millar pitched a winning Sunday morning game for the Langley-based 2010 Fusion during the recent provincial U13A fastpitch tournament at Noel Booth Park. Township council voted to spend $7.9 million to upgrade the park’s ball diamonds, lights, trails, and septic system. (Langley Advance Times files)
Brookswood park gets $7.9 million in upgrades