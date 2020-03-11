Emergency crews are responding to a two-car collision at the intersection of Logan Avenue and 203rd Street in Langley City. Traffic lights at the intersection are not operating. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: 2,000 people without power in Langley City, traffic lights impacted, crews attend car crash

Cause of the outage is under investigation

BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to traffic lights at the intersection of Logan Avenue and 203rd Street and 2,000 customers in Langley City.

Shortly after the outage around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection.

A local business in the area confirmed the area lost power before the collision.

The traffic lights at the intersection are not operating, but traffic is still getting through.

The outage affects the areas between Eastleigh Crescent and Landmark Way, and between Langley Bypass and 52nd Avenue.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

More details to come.

