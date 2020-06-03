Nearly $2,500 of goods stolen in Walnut Grove after thieves break into vehicles

Langley RCMP are reminding the public not to leave items in vehicles after thieves walked away with nearly $2,500 of stolen items in Walnut Grove.
Officers were called to a parking lot beside Walnut Grove Secondary on Monday morning where eight parked vehicles were broken into, Langley RCMP said in a release issued Wednesday morning.
Five of the of the vehicles had one smashed window, while another had three of the four side windows broken, according to Cpl. Holly Largy, a spokesperson with Langley RCMP.
Police said it was apparent attempts had been made to steal the vehicles.
Owners of the targeted vehicles report having a variety of items stolen including, camping gear, food, sunglasses, speakers and tools.
Officers are reminding drivers not to leave anything of value in their vehicle.
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.