Officers were called to a parking lot beside Walnut Grove Secondary on Monday, June 1, 2020 where a number of vehicles were reported broken into. (Langley Advance Times file)

Nearly $2,500 of goods stolen in Walnut Grove after thieves break into vehicles

Langley RCMP are reminding the public not to leave items in the vehicle

Langley RCMP are reminding the public not to leave items in vehicles after thieves walked away with nearly $2,500 of stolen items in Walnut Grove.

Officers were called to a parking lot beside Walnut Grove Secondary on Monday morning where eight parked vehicles were broken into, Langley RCMP said in a release issued Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: At least 21 vehicles keyed in Willoughby, Langley RCMP say

Five of the of the vehicles had one smashed window, while another had three of the four side windows broken, according to Cpl. Holly Largy, a spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

Police said it was apparent attempts had been made to steal the vehicles.

Owners of the targeted vehicles report having a variety of items stolen including, camping gear, food, sunglasses, speakers and tools.

Officers are reminding drivers not to leave anything of value in their vehicle.

Langley RCMP

Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests

