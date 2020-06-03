Nearly $2,500 of goods stolen in Walnut Grove after thieves break into vehicles

Langley RCMP are reminding the public not to leave items in the vehicle

Officers were called to a parking lot beside Walnut Grove Secondary on Monday, June 1, 2020 where a number of vehicles were reported broken into. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley RCMP are reminding the public not to leave items in vehicles after thieves walked away with nearly $2,500 of stolen items in Walnut Grove.

Officers were called to a parking lot beside Walnut Grove Secondary on Monday morning where eight parked vehicles were broken into, Langley RCMP said in a release issued Wednesday morning.

Five of the of the vehicles had one smashed window, while another had three of the four side windows broken, according to Cpl. Holly Largy, a spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

Police said it was apparent attempts had been made to steal the vehicles.

Owners of the targeted vehicles report having a variety of items stolen including, camping gear, food, sunglasses, speakers and tools.

Officers are reminding drivers not to leave anything of value in their vehicle.

