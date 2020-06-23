Nearly 300 BC Hydro customers are without power Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020. Crews are on scene where the power has been out since 7 a.m. but the cause it still under investigation. (BC Hydro)

Nearly 300 BC Hydro customers without power in Langley

Cause of the outage is not yet known

Nearly 300 BC Hydro customers are without power in Langley Tuesday morning.

The area impacted is south of 48 Avenue and north of 42 Avenue between 208 Street and 216 Street.

Crews are on scene but the cause of the outage is still under investigation.

Power is been off in the area since 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

More to come.

BCHydroLangley

