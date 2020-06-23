Nearly 300 BC Hydro customers without power in Langley

Cause of the outage is not yet known

Nearly 300 BC Hydro customers are without power Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020. Crews are on scene where the power has been out since 7 a.m. but the cause it still under investigation. (BC Hydro)

Nearly 300 BC Hydro customers are without power in Langley Tuesday morning.

The area impacted is south of 48 Avenue and north of 42 Avenue between 208 Street and 216 Street.

Power outage reported in #LangleyBC. The cause of the outage it not yet know. Crews are also on their way to an outage in the 1900 block of 240 Street impacting a handful of customers. https://t.co/gVpdusDftz — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) June 23, 2020

Crews are on scene but the cause of the outage is still under investigation.

Power is been off in the area since 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

