Royal Canadian Navy crew line up during a ceremony for the HMCS Regina at CFB Esquimalt in Esquimalt, B.C., Friday April 29, 2016. New figures from the Department of National Defence show thousands of Canadian Armed Forces members and their families across the country are waiting for military housing.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Royal Canadian Navy crew line up during a ceremony for the HMCS Regina at CFB Esquimalt in Esquimalt, B.C., Friday April 29, 2016. New figures from the Department of National Defence show thousands of Canadian Armed Forces members and their families across the country are waiting for military housing.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Nearly 4,500 Canadian Armed Forces members, families waiting for military housing

Vancouver Island military families among those caught in the housing squeeze

The Department of National Defence says thousands of Canadian Armed Forces members and their families are waiting for military housing.

New figures provided to the Canadian Press show nearly 4,500 Armed Forces members and their families were on a Canadian Forces Housing Agency waitlist in July.

The Defence Department has about 12,000 military housing units available to rent on Canadian Forces bases and wings.

Defence Chief Gen. Wayne Eyre previously said another 4,000 to 6,000 units are needed and that the shortage of affordable housing is one of the top complaints from his troops.

The shortage has led the base commander at Greater Victoria’s CFB Esquimalt to let new sailors live in their training quarters for months after their training is over.

At 19 Wing Comox on Vancouver Island a senior officer recently told Armed Forces members they could contact Habitat for Humanity if they needed help finding housing.

RELATED: New recruits at CFB Esquimalt struggle to find housing after training completed

HousingMilitary

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: 1 injured, 2 in critical condition following bear attack in northeastern B.C.
Next story
Langley could get new riding in provincial boundary change

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services hosts clinics in various communities as well as accepting donations at its offices. (Black Press Media files)
Spots open at Langley blood donor clinic Sunday, Oct. 9

Cheryl Young and Gerda Sampert (Langley Advance Times files)
Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation receives its first ever grant

If changes or riding boundaries are approved, Langley’s two main ridings will become three: Langley Willoughby, Langley Murrayville, and Langley Aldergrove. (BC Electoral Boundaries Commission/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley could get new riding in provincial boundary change

On Monday, Oct. 3, 2020, workers were using a jack hammer to break up concrete rubble as the demolition of the former shopping mall on 272nd Street near Fraser Highway entered its final stages. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Public celebration kicks off construction of new Aldergrove project

Pop-up banner image