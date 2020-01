No estimates for when power will return

Just over 3,000 customers are without power in the Lower Mainland late Sunday morning after heavy winds, according to BC Hydro.

Many people lost power in Burnaby early Sunday morning after a tree fell on power lines. Thousands more are in the dark across the northern regions of the Lower Mainland, with most south of the Fraser retaining power.

