A rendering of Polygon Union Park Homes proposed condo project in Willoughby.

Neighbours push back on Langley condo complex

Some residents don’t want the six-storey condos in their neighbourhood.

Neighbours of a large proposed condo development in Willoughby told council they were worried about density, local schools, and traffic at a public hearing on Monday evening.

Polygon Union Park Homes is seeking approval to build 589 condo units in four six-storey buildings at the corner of 208th Street and 82nd Avenue.

Several residents said they had moved into the area after being told that the Polygon site would be develped as townhouses, not condos, while others claimed they had been told condos would be limited to three storeys. However, Ralph Archibald, a senior vice president at Polygon, told the council that the company provides full disclosure about land use to its neighbours.

Concerns about increased traffic on 207th Street between 80th and 82nd Avenues was raised repeatedly, as were issues with crowding at nearby schools and the overall infrastructure of 208th Street, which has only been intermittently widened as developers build units along that road.

A few residents also spoke up in favour of the project, saying it will add more housing for first time buyers, and because it’s close to transit routes.

Although the project is adjacent to townhouses to its north, there are also existing condo units to the south and west of the site.

The council will vote on the project at a future meeting.

Two other projects received third reading at Monday night’s meeting, including a 621-unit condo and townhouse complex on 86th Avenue across from Carvolth transit exchange, and a 48-townhouse project on the site of the former Murrayville Elementary School.

Several other projects went through public hearings on Monday, but received less attention from the public.

They include a 499 unit condo complex along with extensive commercial and office space near 200th Street and 84th Avenue, and several other mixed condo and townhouse projects.

If all of those projects are approved by Township council, it could add as many as 1,349 condos and 158 townhomes to the Township, in addition to the units approved earlier this year.

Previous story
VIDEO: Two alarm house fire in Langley

Just Posted

UPDATE: Township declines temporary road closure for toadlet migration

Last year saw an estimated 96,000 toadlets migrate from ponds at 18 Avenue and 196 Street

Election sign rules tightened in Langley Township

There will be just 20 days in which election signs are allowed on public property.

VIDEO: Nine-year-old Charlie-Anne loads up at Langley toy store

Three-minute dash through Toys R’ Us a joint venture with the Starlight Children’s Foundation

PHOTOS: Mopar spirit still alive and well in Langley

Hundreds of car enthusiasts were in Brookswood Sunday for the 27th annual Mopar Madness Car Show.

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship near Victoria

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

Two men facing charges after RCMP bust opioid lab

Bust comes after police ID’ed a suspected fentanyl trafficking group

Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind

Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

5 to start your day

A bear breaks into picnic lunches on Metro Vancouver beach, Greyhound pulls out of Canada and more

TransLink CEO’s pay tops $400K

Kevid Desmond’s take home pay jumped up by nearly 25 per cent

Greater Vancouver condo prices jump 18% in second quarter: report

Royal Lepage forecast says price hikes slow under new taxes, mortgage stress test

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Most Read