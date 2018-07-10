Neighbours push back on Langley condo complex

Some residents don’t want the six-storey condos in their neighbourhood.

Neighbours of a large proposed condo development in Willoughby told council they were worried about density, local schools, and traffic at a public hearing on Monday evening.

Polygon Union Park Homes is seeking approval to build 589 condo units in four six-storey buildings at the corner of 208th Street and 82nd Avenue.

Several residents said they had moved into the area after being told that the Polygon site would be develped as townhouses, not condos, while others claimed they had been told condos would be limited to three storeys. However, Ralph Archibald, a senior vice president at Polygon, told the council that the company provides full disclosure about land use to its neighbours.

Concerns about increased traffic on 207th Street between 80th and 82nd Avenues was raised repeatedly, as were issues with crowding at nearby schools and the overall infrastructure of 208th Street, which has only been intermittently widened as developers build units along that road.

A few residents also spoke up in favour of the project, saying it will add more housing for first time buyers, and because it’s close to transit routes.

Although the project is adjacent to townhouses to its north, there are also existing condo units to the south and west of the site.

The council will vote on the project at a future meeting.

Two other projects received third reading at Monday night’s meeting, including a 621-unit condo and townhouse complex on 86th Avenue across from Carvolth transit exchange, and a 48-townhouse project on the site of the former Murrayville Elementary School.

Several other projects went through public hearings on Monday, but received less attention from the public.

They include a 499 unit condo complex along with extensive commercial and office space near 200th Street and 84th Avenue, and several other mixed condo and townhouse projects.

If all of those projects are approved by Township council, it could add as many as 1,349 condos and 158 townhomes to the Township, in addition to the units approved earlier this year.