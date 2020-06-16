Neighbours rally behind family displaced by suspicious fire

They live next door to the Langley house where three bodies were discovered

Neighbours are rallying to help the family living in the house on the right, located in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive in Langley. They were displaced by a June 13, 2020 fire that destroyed the house on the left, where homicide investigators discovered three bodies. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Neighbours are rallying behind a Willowbrook family forced from their home when a suspicious fire destroyed the house next door to theirs.

Yuliya Milroy, who lives across the street from the family, set up a GoFundMe page to help with immediate expenses.

”Helping family after house fire” on the GoFundMe website had raised $1,780 toward a $2,500 target as of Monday, June 15.

Milroy described seeing the family scrambling from the house when the blaze broke out and began scorching one wall of their home.

“It was bath time.” Milroy said.

“We saw the mom running out in bare feet with the baby, wrapped in a towel. I gave her my shoes.”

Milroy said mother, father and their three children escaped unhurt, but the family has been told it will be six to 12 months before they can move back into their home.

While the house is believed to be structurally sound, it will require extensive repairs.

A house on the other side of the burning home escaped serious damage and the resident has been able to return, Milroy said.

Katie Kennedy, a neighbour and friend, described how people on the street are doing whatever they can to assist the family.

“We all chipped in to get them a couple of things,” she related.

“Everybody is coming together to help them.”

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the family.

Police said three bodies were discovered at the scene of the fire.

An update by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said one death has been ruled a homicide.

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at around 5:30 p.m., RCMP were called to the area where they discovered a house engulfed in flames.

Police found a man’s body at the back of the residence with “injuries indicative of homicide,” Jang said.

He has since been identified as a resident of the home.

Emergency responders located two additional bodies inside the house and their identities are not yet confirmed, Jang said.

IHIT is working with the B.C. Coroners Service, Langley RCMP and Integrated Forensic Identification Services, Jang said.



