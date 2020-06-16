Neighbours are rallying to help the family living in the house on the right, located in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive in Langley. They were displaced by a June 13, 2020 fire that destroyed the house on the left, where homicide investigators discovered three bodies. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Neighbours rally behind family displaced by suspicious fire

They live next door to the Langley house where three bodies were discovered

Neighbours are rallying behind a Willowbrook family forced from their home when a suspicious fire destroyed the house next door to theirs.

Yuliya Milroy, who lives across the street from the family, set up a GoFundMe page to help with immediate expenses.

Helping family after house fire” on the GoFundMe website had raised $1,780 toward a $2,500 target as of Monday, June 15.

Milroy described seeing the family scrambling from the house when the blaze broke out and began scorching one wall of their home.

“It was bath time.” Milroy said.

“We saw the mom running out in bare feet with the baby, wrapped in a towel. I gave her my shoes.”

Milroy said mother, father and their three children escaped unhurt, but the family has been told it will be six to 12 months before they can move back into their home.

While the house is believed to be structurally sound, it will require extensive repairs.

A house on the other side of the burning home escaped serious damage and the resident has been able to return, Milroy said.

Katie Kennedy, a neighbour and friend, described how people on the street are doing whatever they can to assist the family.

“We all chipped in to get them a couple of things,” she related.

“Everybody is coming together to help them.”

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the family.

Police said three bodies were discovered at the scene of the fire.

An update by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said one death has been ruled a homicide.

RAD MORE: Three confirmed dead in fatal Langley house fire

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at around 5:30 p.m., RCMP were called to the area where they discovered a house engulfed in flames.

Police found a man’s body at the back of the residence with “injuries indicative of homicide,” Jang said.

He has since been identified as a resident of the home.

Emergency responders located two additional bodies inside the house and their identities are not yet confirmed, Jang said.

IHIT is working with the B.C. Coroners Service, Langley RCMP and Integrated Forensic Identification Services, Jang said.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireIHITLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black MPs, senators call for government action against systemic racism
Next story
CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Just Posted

New COVID outbreak reported in another Langley care home

A long-term care residence at the local hospital initiates outbreak protocols as of Monday

VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

One person from a fatal blaze Saturday escaped unharmed, has been questioned and released

12-year-old petitioner takes case for Fort pool to Langley council

Nora Cashato is asking the Township to keep a proper pool in her community

VIDEO: Testing for COVID-19 in Langley runs seven days a week

Testing centre is set up for drive-in visits

Suspects sought in recent Langley thefts

A Coca-Cola sign was stolen from an Aldergrove antique store

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

Canada-U.S. border closure has ‘killed’ business in Blaine, Wash.

City’s economy has taken major hit without Canadian traffic

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Retrial begins for Fraser Valley’s David Lee Roth impersonator in underage sex case

David Kuntz-Angel convicted in August 2019, granted a mistrial in January, and is now back in court

Most Read