Neil Smith, a 63-year-old Langley resident, has been missing since Jan. 10. (Facebook photo)

Neil Smith, a 63-year-old Langley resident, has been missing since Jan. 10.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Langley RCMP are asking for help finding a 63-year-old man and formed Vancouver fire fighter, Neil Smith, who has been missing since Jan. 10.

Smith was last seen around 10 a.m. at his home in Murrayville; he gray Ford F150 pickup truck which was later found in Chilliwack.

Smith is described as Caucasian, 6’ tall and 180 pounds. He’s balding, with brown hair, a grey moustache and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing metal rimmed glasses, a dark jacket and jeans.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels several ferries Sunday following weather predictions
Next story
Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut

Just Posted

Neil Smith, a 63-year-old Langley resident, has been missing since Jan. 10.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

WEATHER: Snow and rain expected for Langley this afternoon

Power outages across the Lower Mainland have not affected Langley

Langley artist earns first place in Southwest Art Magazine’s Artistic Excellence competition.

Drew Keilback won for his oil painting FoxTrot

Surrey Little Theatre’s auditions for new production, Perfect Arrangement, has changed times

The cold read audition on Sunday will be taking place at 2 p.m. instead of the evening.

VIDEO: Two nights in a row, Spokane defeats Vancouver Giants

G-Men host Victoria on Langley Events Centre ice Sunday, for a 4 p.m. game

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in parts of Lower Mainland

Higher elevation areas will see the most snow

UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels several ferries Sunday following weather predictions

Many routes may be affected, BC Ferries warned in a Tweet

UPDATE: 3,100 customers without power in Lower Mainland: BC Hydro

No estimates for when power will return

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

LETTER: Province must take action on condo insurance

One letter writer insists that insurance issues are reaching a breaking point for strata owners

Most Read