Neil Smith, a 63-year-old Langley resident, has been missing since Jan. 10.

Langley RCMP are asking for help finding a 63-year-old man and formed Vancouver fire fighter, Neil Smith, who has been missing since Jan. 10.

Smith was last seen around 10 a.m. at his home in Murrayville; he gray Ford F150 pickup truck which was later found in Chilliwack.

Smith is described as Caucasian, 6’ tall and 180 pounds. He’s balding, with brown hair, a grey moustache and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing metal rimmed glasses, a dark jacket and jeans.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

