New airline to offer flights to Edmonton or Hamilton for less than $100

Customers can pay for more services, including ‘more legroom or less’

It will cost as little as $40 to fly to Edmonton and $100 to fly to Hamilton from Abbotsford WestJet’s new low-cost airline.

The airline, Swoop will fly six times a week to Hamilton, and three times a day to Edmonton by the mid-summer, it was announced this morning at Abbotsford International Airport.

Swoop is promoting the new flights by offering the first 2,000 seats for only the cost of taxes and fees on launch routes. Once that deal is over, flights will range from between $39 and $99, including taxes and fees.

Those are base rates, with travellers able to pay more for more services.

“Features for purchase include a bag, movies and Wi-Fi, more legroom or less, and buy-on-board snacks and beverages,” the airline said in a press release. Travellers are able to bring a “small personal item” on board for free.

The airline says it will have 27 weekly flights from Abbotsford. Service to Hamilton will begin June 20 and take place every day except for Tuesday. Flights to Edmonton begin July 25.

The airline will be using Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 189 seats.

