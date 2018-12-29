New area code ‘672’ coming to B.C. in May 2019

The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers

B.C. is getting a new area code in May 2019.

The new 672 area code will be added to the list of four others used in the province on May 4, the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission announced in November.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” said Glen Brown, director of the Canadian numbering administrator. “The new area code 672 will be added to the current 604, 250, 778 and 236 area codes already in use in British Columbia.”

Officials said the new code will not impact the geograpghic boundaries for local calling versus long distance calls.

However, numbers using 672 won’t be assigned to wireless phone customers until there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes, which are expected to be all used up by May 2020.

A few interesting facts about B.C.’s area codes

1947 – The first area code, 604, was implemented in B.C.

1996 – The additional area code of 250 was introduced to serve customers outside of the Lower Mainland

2001 – In response to increasing demand, the CRTC announced the 778 area code, commonly used as cellphone numbers. The code was used first in the Lower Mainland where the 604 area code was being used, and then extended province wide.

2013 – A fourth code, 236, was introduced.

