New B.C. judge worked child poverty cases in Langley

Dannielle Dunn will take up her new role at the end of July

Dannielle Dunn is one of three new judges appointed to the B.C. Provincial Court. (Ministry of the Attorney General/Special to Black Press Media)

A lawyer who worked on social welfare and poverty law in Langley in the 1990s has been appointed as one of British Columbia’s newest provincial court judges.

Dannielle Dunn will be appointed as a judge effective July 27, according to the Ministry of the Attorney General.

Dunn has spent most of her career working in child protection cases, dealing with issues of poverty, mental illness, and addictions in families.

She worked at an inner city daycare and became interested in social welfare law and policy and its impact on policy.

In the 1990s she worked as a poverty law lawyer at the Langley Legal Assistance Centre, then in 2000 moved on to child protection litigation at Somers Poulin Hall LLP. With that firm, she became a counsel for the director of child, family, and community services.

She has also worked with the Access Pro Bono Society and the Queens Park Neighbourhood Child Care Society.

The other new judges are Derek Mah, who worked in ICBC defence and personal injury law, and Sheila Archer, a former B.C. Crown Counsel who spent years as a legal officer in the Canadian Armed Forces with the Office of the Judge Advocate General.

