New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

The Molson Coors family has set down roots in B.C. with its spanking-new Fraser Valley brewery at Chilliwack, and that fact is now reflected on the labels.

READ MORE: Local hops for beer

It’s just one word added to the fine print, but Chilliwack officials are chuffed.

“It’s frickin’ wicked,” Mayor Ken Popove said. “With the footprint of the plant being square in the middle of our city, it only makes sense that we’d be seeing ‘Chilliwack’ on the labels.”

Product packaging coming off the presses now for Molson Canadian has “Chilliwack” emblazoned on the side of beer cans and exterior wrapping to recognize this new chapter.

“A very formal and exciting marker of our new roots in Chilliwack can be found proudly printed on new Molson Canadian exterior packaging and cans,” said James Hall, marketing manager for Molson Canadian.

READ MORE: Chilliwack chosen by Molson Coors for new brewery

The inclusion of “Chilliwack” is right alongside major Canadian brewing cities like Toronto, Montreal, Moncton, and St. John’s.

“It will become a source of community pride for some people just to see the Chilliwack name on the labels and cans,” Brian Coombes, president of Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) pointed out.

“For Chilliwack to now have this connection to Molson Coors, an iconic Canadian company, is pretty neat, and to have a city of Chilliwack’s size mentioned alongside major cities like Toronto and Montreal, is certainly positive from CEPCO’s perspective,” Coombes said.

The new Molson Canadian packaging is actually part of a decisive shift in the visual identity of the brand.

“Inspired by the actions and ethos of founder John Molson, seven generations of family brewing, and 233 years of history, all brands stewarding the Molson family name (Canadian, Dry, Export, and Cold Shots) will visually unify under the logo,” according to Hall. “Every element of the new look, upcoming campaign, and programming pays tribute to Molson’s proudly Canadian roots, marking the beginning of a new chapter in living our legacy.”

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong man last seen in Vernon still missing
Next story
UPDATE: Dad, son killed in avalanche in southeast B.C.

Just Posted

‘Diamond’ for Aldergrove rock fans

Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club marks 60 years in Aldergrove

Mystery at the Aldergrove Museum

Were 1911 Aldergrove hotel guests posing as PM Laurier and Opposition leader Borden?

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen bounce back from frustrating road trip

Junior A Hockey club records back-to-back wins at home

‘Near zero visibility’ as fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada warns drivers to be careful

Vancouver Giants down Victoria Royals in Langley

Win increases G-Men lead in B.C. Division to nine points over second-place Royals

RCMP to review actions at Indigenous pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

Armstrong man last seen in Vernon still missing

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

UPDATE: Dad, son killed in avalanche in southeast B.C.

Nine snowmobilers were part of the party in the Purcell Mountains

Log exports high on agenda for B.C. NDP and forest industry

Coastal old growth not running out, logger group says

Alberta premier fed up with federal government inaction on Trans Mountain pipeline

Rachel Notley said partisanship should have nothing to do with support for the resource sector

U.S. tells Saudis to hold ‘accountable’ killers of journalist

Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in the Aldergrove community and beyond

Surrey RCMP looking for male who allegedly exposed himself to 10-year-old girl

Police say the suspect is possibly a teenager, or in his early 20s

Most Read