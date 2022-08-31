Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

New child sexual abuse charges filed against former Interior Health top doctor

Police said the new allegations surfaced in January 2022

More charges stemming from the sexual abuse of children have been filed against the former chief medical health officer of Interior Health.

A statement from Grande Prairie RCMP said the new charges against Dr. Albert Stefanus de Villiers were filed on Aug. 23 and were alleged to have happened between January 2017 and December 2019. He is charged with invitation to sexual touching, voyeurism and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police said the new allegations surfaced in January 2022 when someone came forward with an additional report of sex offences involving a child. The Grande Prairie Special Investigative Unit conducted the investigation with assistance from Olds RCMP.

While working at Interior Health in June 2021, De Villiers was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference for allegations involving a child between 2018 and 2020 in Grand Prairie. He was Alberta’s north zone lead medical officer at the time. de Villiers is scheduled to stand trial on the original charges in January 2023, in Grand Prairie.

The Kelowna resident has been released on bail with multiple conditions, including avoiding contact with anyone under the age of 16, and will appear next in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on the new charges on Sept. 12.

READ MORE: ‘Infectious smile and big heart’: Family of B.C. man killed in random attack in shock

READ MORE: World pays tribute to Princess Diana on 25th anniversary of her death

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newschild abuseinteriorbcsexual abuse

Previous story
B.C. sets 13 single-day temperature records as heat wave comes for south coast
Next story
Thousands in B.C. will continue to die until there is a safe drug supply, say advocates

Just Posted

Sheila Hicks president with vice president John Scotton at the Langley Riders Society’s rodeo arena located at 4303 208 St, Langley Twp. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley prepares for its first-ever professional rodeo show

Downtown Langley Business Association's annual Fork and Finger attracted about 3,000 people throughout the day. People enjoyed live music and free food samplers at McBurney Plaza before heading to 14 downtown restaurants for the $5 sampler platters. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A massive influx of foodies in Downtown Langley leads to long lineups at local restaurants

Constable Heather McLaren, Const. Lee Millar, and Cpl. Craig Van Herk are among the Langley RCMP officers who will be watching out for dangerous driving this September, particularly in and near school zones. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
RCMP on watch for unsafe driving as Langley schools return next week

Walnut Grove’s Martin Helmus took in one of the recent Thursday night concerts at Willoughby Community Park. The Township of Langley returned this summer with its Summer Festival Series, featuring a variety of different live music genres each week in the park. The evening concerts kicked off in early July and carried right through August. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A summer of music in the park