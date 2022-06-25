New community plan considers Willowbrook area’s future

Township is asking for input from the public before SkyTrain arrives

Langley Township is looking for public input as it updates the Willowbrook Community Plan before SkyTrain arrives. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township is inviting people to join in the process of updating the Willowbrook Community Plan.

“We want to hear from people who live, work, play, and do business in the Willowbrook community,” said Jason Chu, manager of Community and Policy Planning at the Township of Langley. “Plan updates will help shape Willowbrook over the next 20 years, looking towards a sustainable, transit-oriented community with the planned arrival of SkyTrain.”

One of the Langley SkyTrain stations is to be built on Fraser Highway near 196th Street, where the White Spot near the Willowbrook Shopping Centre now sits.

The plan will cover one of the Township’s – and the region’s – most dense commercial areas. There is very little housing in the Willowbrook area compared to most neighbourhoods, although there are some townhouses, seniors housing, and mixed-use buildings.

Residents can find out more about the planning process and complete an online survey at tol.ca/wcp. The survey is a chance to share what locals think a transit-oriented Willowbrook should be like in the future.

The Township is also looking for people to join the Willowbrook Community Planning Team (WCPT). The team will provide advice and guidance throughout the planning process for the plan update.

Volunteers will work with Township staff in a conversational, round-table format to offer feedback, review materials, and report back to the community and other organizations on progress and key discussions.

READ ALSO: Parking concern for Langley Township councillors as SkyTrain planning continues

READ ALSO: ‘Exciting’ connections between Surrey, Langley with new SkyTrain line, minister says

Applications for the 11-member WCPT are now being accepted from interested residents and business owners at tol.ca/wcpt.

The deadline for applications is 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

Made up of a broad-based team of community members, the WCPT will include Township residents and business owners, and representatives from the development industry. The Township is encouraging applicants from as diverse a group of participants as possible including Coast Salish peoples, youth, seniors, and visible minorities.

Goals and objectives for the Community Plan Update include:

• A sustainable transit-oriented community that is more pedestrian and cycle-friendly, and can significantly influence travel patterns through more walking, cycling, and transit trips

• Defining a future built form and landscape character, place making elements, and sustainable community design that serves local needs and creates an attractive destination

• Identification of community amenities to support a future land use and development vision along with policy recommendations for securing community amenity contributions through a land value capture system

• Comprehensive public engagement that effectively communicates and involves property owners, local community stakeholders, external agencies, and the broader public in the planning process.

• Financial plan for the provision and maintenance of infrastructure services

The revised plan is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2024.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentLangley TownshipPlanning