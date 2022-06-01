Const. Scarecrow will be set up in different locations around town to encourage drivers to slow down. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

New constable stands guard in Langley

Mounties deploy cutout to slow speeders

A new Mountie is standing watch on Langley streets this week.

Langley RCMP has acquired a cutout, called Const. Scarecrow, which is being deployed to crack down on speeding, said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

It’s a cutout of a police officer pointing a radar gun at oncoming drivers.

“Motorists may see him on roadways in the Langleys, in an effort to encourage driver to slow down,” Largy said.

“This initiative has been used in many other jurisdictions around the province to effectively reduce speed in target zones identified by police,” she added.

Speed, Largy said, is a leading cause of preventable collisions resulting in serious injury or death.

“Langley RCMP asks all drivers to keep an eye out for Constable Scarecrow this summer while slowing down to keep our community’s safe.”

.

