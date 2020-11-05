New coronavirus exposures at Langley auto dealership and private school

Fraser Health is tracking those who may be affected by these newest incidents

Fraser Health has advised of a COVID-19 exposure at a local auto dealership and a Montessori school.

The Willowbrook Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Ram dealership at 19611 Langley Bypass had public exposures Saturday, Oct. 24 and Monday, 26.

“This public exposure notification only applies to the shuttle bus and the service department,” according to Fraser Health.

The exposure incidents were from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those two dates.

“If you have been in one of these locations at the times of possible exposure, it does not mean you will develop COVID-19,” Fraser Health stressed. “The possible exposures listed on this site are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, Public Health asks anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.”

The school exposure list includes Global Montessori, 19785 55A Ave., for Oct. 22, 23 and 26.

The public can find out about the latest public exposure sites online at the Fraser Health website. School exposures are also online through Fraser Health.

