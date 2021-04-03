New COVID case reported at Noel Booth Elementary School in Langley

A new case of COVID has been reported at Noel Booth Elementary School in Langley at 20202 35th Ave.

On Friday, April 2, Fraser Health Authority confirmed a member of the Noel Booth school community had tested positive, and was self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

It was the second exposure reported at the school in a week.

READ ALSO: More COVID cases reported in Langley schools

FHA said a Public Health risk assessment is underway and parents may receive further instructions.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 notification letter to the Noel Booth Elementary school community today. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read on the school or District website here: https://t.co/WVhi8gdVkc #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/UwNDn8oXsw — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) April 3, 2021

Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive a phone call or letter from Public Health with instructions to self-isolate.

Some staff or students may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Case and contact management for an individual case is typically completed within 48 hours of Public Health receiving notice of a confirmed case.

Unless directed otherwise, students are asked to continue attending classes.

READ ALSO: COVID outbreak reported in Langley long-term care home

COVID-19 is spread by liquid droplets in the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or sings.

Droplets can come from their nose, mouth or throat. These droplets can land on a person if you are close by. The virus can also spread by touch. If droplets are left on objects and surfaces, a person could become infected by touching these objects or surfaces. The virus enters the through the eyes, nose, or throat.

If staff or students develop or already have symptoms of COVID-19 – even mild ones – they should be immediately isolated and tested.

Use the BC Self-Assessment Tool, call 8-1-1, talk to your family doctor or call the Fraser Health Virtual Care Team at 1-800-314-0999 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily)