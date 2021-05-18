New COVID cases recorded as number of Langley schools on exposure list drops

As of Tuesday there were 12 schools on Fraser Health’s list

The list of Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list has shrunk considerably, but new cases have also been added.

On Sunday, families of Simonds Elementary and Aldergrove Community Secondary schools were notified by the Langley School District of new COVID-19 exposures.

The exposures were recorded at Simonds Elementary from April 27 to May 5, and at Aldergrove Community Secondary on May 11, 12 and 13, according to Fraser Health.

The following day, Monday, families of Simonds Elementary received another COVID-19 notification from the district notifying them of an addition exposure that was recorded on May 12, 13 and 14.

Families of Douglas Park Community School were also notified on Monday about an exposure that was recorded on May 11.

The notifications are all considered ‘general,’ meaning Fraser Health is not confirming the student or their family members have contracted coronavirus.

However, they said a Public Health risk assessment is underway to determine staff and students who are considered a close contact. Those individuals may receive further instructions from the health authority asking to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Unless directed otherwise, parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday there were 12 Langley schools on the exposure list, two of which are independent.

The independent schools that remain on the exposure list include St. Catherine’s for exposures recorded on May 12 and 13, and the Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley for exposures on May 5, 6, 7 and 10.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.