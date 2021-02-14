Parkside Elementary school (undated Google Maps image)

New COVID cases reported at two Langley schools

Latest report brings the number of Langley schools on Fraser Health exposure list to 18

New COVID cases have been reported at Parkside Centennial Elementary and R.E. Mountain Secondary schools in Langley.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, the school district sent a letter to families to notify them that a person within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus at both schools.

A person with COVID-19 was at Parkside Centennial Elementary, at 3300 – 270th St. in Aldergrove on Thursday, Feb. 11, the letter said.

And a person with COVID-19 was at R.E. Mountain Secondary School, at 7633 – 202A St. on Monday, Feb. 8, Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Wednesday, Feb. 10.

READ ALSO: Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying health orders

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es)” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

In both cases, the person was self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

READ ALSO: Staff test positive for COVID-19 at Langley grocery store

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19” said a Fraser Health statement.

“The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

The health authority asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, cases had been reported at 18 schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list at www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures, including one independent school.

