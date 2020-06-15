New COVID outbreak reported in Langley palliative centre

The hospice care residence at the local hospital initiates outbreak protocols as of Monday

Langley Lodge, a long-term care facility opened in 1974, is located in the centre of Langley City on 204th Street. It has been the focus of an outbreak with a lose of more than two dozen residents related to COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)

As of Monday, all remaining cases of people diagnosed with COVID at Langley Lodge have reportedly recovered. But while that outbreak appears to have stablized, a new outbreak has been declared in another local healthcare facility.

Maple Hill, the hospice residence at Langley Memorial Hospital, has a confirmed an outbreak as of today (Monday, June 15), Fraser Health (FHA) confirmed online.

No further details were available – although the outbreak FHA website also lists an outbreak of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) within the hospital, also located on the same grounds as Maple Hill.

This announcement comes after B.C.’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry said earlier in the day that there were no new healthcare facility outbreaks. In total, she said, four long-term care or assisted-living facilities continue to have active outbreaks.

In this afternoon’s briefing, she reported 36 new cases since Friday, for a total of 2,745 cases in B.C. Of those, there are 182 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,395 people who tested positive have recovered. And since the pandemic started, there have been 168 deaths in the province.

Huge thank you to community

Langley Lodge, which is a long-term care facility built in the centre of Langley City back in 1974, is one of only a few care homes or seniors rental buildings still designated with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the Fraser Health region.

READ MORE: Fraser Health takes charge of COVID response at Langley Lodge

While Lodge’s chief executive director Debra Hauptman shared Monday that there were no new resident cases of COVID and all of the remaining cases have recovered, she took time to also expressed a “huge thank you to our community.”

During the past three month, she said the Lodge has seen a tremendous amount of support, love, and caring from their families and the community at large.

“This outpouring of support lifts our spirits, and keeps up hope and strength for an end to our outbreak,” Hauptman said.

“At this time, we would like to acknowledge all of the individuals and organizations that have reached out. We have received individually packed lunches for staff, small gatherings of locals showing love and support in our parking lot, drive-by’s, instant outdoor mini-concerts, and many donations of small gifts for the residents. It has touched our hearts and we thank you.”

Langley Lodge was first hit with a COVID outbreak in March 30. That outbreak was subsequently declared over April 25. Then, just three days later on April 28, another outbreak was declared that went on to claim 24 lives – the largest number of deaths at any single long-term care facility in the province since the pandemic was declared in March.

“We are in the process of planning for eventual return to more normal activities for our residents,” Hauptman said Monday.

“We are happy to report that the second and third floor droplet precautions have been removed. Staff are spending time with these residents, supporting them with social distancing, hand hygiene, and small activities (two-four people only). We are hopeful that we will be able to gradually complete this process for all floors next week,” she added.

” We know these are important steps, as we return to a more normal quality of life for all of our residents.”

Langley Lodge was not the only seniors care facility to report an outbreak in the months since this pandemic hit. Chartwell Independent Living’s Langley Gardens long-term care facility also had an outbreak back at the end of March. That was officially declared over at the beginning of May. There were no deaths reported at the Walnut Grove centre that provides long-term care, assisted living and independent living.

