New development planned near R.E. Mountain Secondary

Council to consider approving 425 units at future meeting

The proposed new housing development is just south of R.E. Mountain Secondary and the Langley Events Centre. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The area south of R.E. Mountain Secondary could be home to up to 425 units of new housing, if Langley Township council approves a development planned for the area.

The Pollyco-Isle of Mann project proposes 390 apartments in the 7500 block of 200th Street, along with 35 more homes that would be a mix of detached houses, semi-detached homes, and rowhouses.

Of the multi-storey units, 70 are designated as affordable rental apartments, while the rest will be condos.

The site, which runs from 200th Street east to 202A Street, would include two six-storey apartment building, a five storey building, and a four-storey building.

The part of the development closest to the high school will be greenspace, including some land designated for a park, as well as a sizable drainage area.

A previous redevelopment plan for the site, put before council in 2019, was considerably lower density. It would have allowed the developer to build 138 units of housing, almost half of those single-family units, and most of the rest rowhouses and duplexes.

The only speaker at the public hearing on Monday, Nov. 14 was Jason Mann, who noted his family has owned property there for 26 years.

He spoke in favour of the project, including increasing the density on the site.

“I think it’s the right way, to grow more vertically and not sprawl,” Mann said.

Township council will make a decision on the third reading of the rezoning bylaws for the project at a future meeting.

