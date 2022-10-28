New east-west Marshall Road Connector opens in Abbotsford

Outgoing Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun (middle) and mayor elect Ross Siemens (far right) were joined by city councillors and project partners Friday morning (Oct. 28) for the opening of the new Marshall Road Connector. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A new east-west corridor between Abbotsford and Langley had its official opening Friday morning (Oct. 28).

The new Marshall Road Connector opens to the public on Saturday.

A ribbon-cutting for the new route was held at the corner of the Marshall Road Extension and Ross Road.

Outgoing mayor Henry Braun was on hand with city councillors and project partners.

The project has been a strategic priority of council since 2016 and connects Mt. Lehman Road at Marshall Road (near the Abbotsford Airport) to King Road at Bradner Road (near the Aldergrove border).

The road previously ended in a dead end between Mt. Lehman and Ross roads.

Braun said the new route is a “welcome and much-needed addition to the city’s transportation network.”

“Not only will this new east-west connection help to increase productivity for industrial, farming, gravel extraction/remediation and airport-related activities in our city, but it will also help to reduce overall travel time for all Abbotsford drivers by lessening the strain on Fraser Highway and Highway 1,” he said.

The project was a joint partnership of property owners GWEB Holdings, Rigby Farmland, Ross West Properties, Telford Farms and Wall’s Farms and gravel operators and contractors B&B Contracting, Fraser Valley Aggregates, Little Rock Quarries, Mainland Construction Materials, Magnum Concrete and Valley Gravel Sales.

The project was approved by council in early 2016 at an estimated cost of $9.1 million.



