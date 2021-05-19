New electric car chargers unveiled in Murrayville by Langley Township

One new fast charger is available to the public

Township of Langley Energy Manager Greg Dennis tests the DC Fast Charger’s inaugural charge, May 18. The DC Fast Charger can add over 100 kilometres of electric range per hour and is the fourth of its kind in the Township. (Langley Township/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The power is flowing through 13 new electric vehicle charging ports installed by Langley Township, including a new DC fast charger set aside for the use of the public.

The 13 new ports are for the use of Township staff, for Township fleet vehicles, and for the public. They add to the 28 existing charging ports already in place at various Township rec centres and other public facilities, which are also split between municipal use and public use.

The new chargers include eight level 2 ports for Township fleet vehicles – the Township has been working to reduce its carbon emissions for several years already, using EVs, hybrid vehicles, and by “rightsizing” the fleet to use more efficient vehicles when possible.

There are also four level 2 ports for staff member’s vehicles to charge, and the DC fast charger for the public.

The DC fast charger is the fourth in the Township, but the first to be fully owned and operated by the municipality.

“We are excited to announce the opening of this DC Fast Charger, the first of its kind in the Murrayville neighbourhood,” said Greg Dennis, the Township’s energy manager. “We have heard a lot of feedback from members of the community who want to see more EV charging options, and we hope this will encourage residents to think electric when purchasing their next vehicle.”

The charging will not be free, but it will be cheaper than filling up an internal combustion vehicle’s tank.

Fees will be $1 per hour for Level 2 charging (with a two-hour time limit) and $16 per hour for the DC Fast Charger (with a 40-minute time limit).

The infrastructure upgrade comes with financial support from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, and Electric and Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Deployment Initiative.

“This investment will accelerate progress on the Township’s Climate Action Strategy, which calls for half of passenger vehicle trips in the community to be sustainable by 2030 and for a zero-emission corporate fleet by 2040,” said Mayor Jack Froese.

