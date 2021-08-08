New electric vehicle charger coming to Langley Township

The federal government is making it easier for Langley motorists to drive electric.

The Canadian government is investing $1.2M in an effort to support communities across British Columbia to make the shift toward cleaner fuels and the electrification of Canada’s light-duty vehicles, they announced July 28.

This contribution will help install 98 electric vehicle (EV) charges across the province, including one right here in Langley Township at the 7-Eleven located at 20250 88th Ave.

Zero-emission road trips are easier than ever! Canada already has thousands of public #ElectricVehicle chargers, and we’re dubbing this #EVWeekinCanada because we’ll be announcing hundreds more. pic.twitter.com/P3UwXQONAE — Natural Resources (@NRCan) July 28, 2021

7-Eleven Inc. received $300,000 of the total investment to install six EV fast chargers in Vancouver, Langley, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Kamloops and Victoria.

The remaining chargers will be installed at various locations throughout Vancouver.

Reaching 100% #ZeroEmission vehicle sales by 2035 means we need strong charging infrastructure now and tomorrow. We’ve invested to build thousands of chargers across Canada, and we have thousands more on the way. #EVWeekinCanada pic.twitter.com/lcJ4uK94im — Natural Resources (@NRCan) July 28, 2021

Transportation accounts for 25 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada, according to the federal body. They are working to achieve a target of 100 per cent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035.

The new EV chargers will be installed sometime between now and November 2022.

For a complete list of charging stations in the Township visit www.tol.ca/at-your-service/township-services/getting-around/transportation/electric-vehicles.

City of Langley has two EV chargers at the City Hall parking garage which is currently not available to the public due to COVID. An opening date was not provided.