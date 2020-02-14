A construction worker at the site of the Langley Memorial Hospital ER construction project on Feb. 13. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

New ER taking shape at Langley Memorial

Main framing of the new emergency room is complete

The main framing for the new emergency room at Langley Memorial Hospital is complete, and interior work is now ongoing, according to Fraser Health.

The sizable new addition to the hospital started construction last year and is expected to be open at the end of this year.

A new MRI suite is also under construction, and is expected to open in 2021.

Construction for both projects remains on schedule, a Fraser Health spokesperson indicated.

Visitors to the hospital over the next year should be aware that the entrances will be moving as construction shifts through various phases. Much of the old front of the hospital is blocked, and alternative entrances will be used at various points along the hospital frontage.

The expansion project is being funded by $29 million from the provincial government and more than $15 million from the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

READ MORE: Funding boosted for Langley ER expansion

ConstructionFraser HealthHealthHospitalsLangleyLangley Memorial HospitalLangley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson
Next story
West Coast Express to resume after pipeline protests block rail tracks overnight

Just Posted

New ER taking shape at Langley Memorial

Main framing of the new emergency room is complete

WEATHER: A rainy Valentine’s Day and a look at Langley’s weekend forecast

Windy weather is expected starting Saturday morning

Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

IHIT is asking drivers with dash cam footage to come forward

Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society holds fundraising Ceilidh

Irish-inspired gathering will feature music, dancing, and silent auction on March 7

Langley Township tax plan goes to public with 2.98 per cent increase possible

Business and light industrial would face a higher increase under the draft plan

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

B.C. Coroners Service is investigating cause of the man’s ‘sudden death’

B.C. legislature braces for next protest, a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

West Coast Express to resume after pipeline protests block rail tracks overnight

The demonstration was in support of Wet’suwet’en members who oppose Coastal GasLink

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

No quick fix to pipeline protests, Trudeau says, as rail links severed

Protests continue as political leaders look to negotiate solutions

U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company

Injunction granted allowing police to arrest pipeline protesters at B.C. legislature

B.C. Supreme Court order comes days after demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Most Read