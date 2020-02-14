New ER taking shape at Langley Memorial

Main framing of the new emergency room is complete

A construction worker at the site of the Langley Memorial Hospital ER construction project on Feb. 13. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The main framing for the new emergency room at Langley Memorial Hospital is complete, and interior work is now ongoing, according to Fraser Health.

The sizable new addition to the hospital started construction last year and is expected to be open at the end of this year.

A new MRI suite is also under construction, and is expected to open in 2021.

Construction for both projects remains on schedule, a Fraser Health spokesperson indicated.

Visitors to the hospital over the next year should be aware that the entrances will be moving as construction shifts through various phases. Much of the old front of the hospital is blocked, and alternative entrances will be used at various points along the hospital frontage.

The expansion project is being funded by $29 million from the provincial government and more than $15 million from the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

ConstructionFraser HealthHealthHospitalsLangleyLangley Memorial HospitalLangley Memorial Hospital Foundation