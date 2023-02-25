xx

New extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Shelter open at Gateway of Hope, 5787 Langley Bypass

An two-evening extreme weather alert for the homeless has been issued in Langley.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, advised temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada was forecasting light snow, at time heavy, Saturday evening with amounts 15 to 25 cm. Winds gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures steady near zero.

Sunday, the forecats called for periods of snow mixed with rain ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers. Risk of hail in the afternoon.

READ ALSO: Massive U.S. winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the notice said.

The notice will be updated daily.

Shelter spaces will be open Saturday, Feb. 25, at just one location, at the Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass, between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, Gateway and St. Andrews Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd., will both open. St. Andrews operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

St. Andrews site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building), and so is Gateway. St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided at both sites. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets and Gateway has laundry service and showers available. Gateway’s warming shelter is closed.

St. Andrews operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

