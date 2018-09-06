An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during his fitness hearing on April 19 at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)

New fitness hearing this morning for man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing

BC Review Board holding hearing to see if Gabriel Klein now fit to stand trial

The BC Review Board is taking another look today at the psychiatric health of the man charged in 2016’s fatal stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

In April, Gabriel Klein was ruled unfit to stand trial for the killing of an Abby Senior student in November of 2016.

A justice found that Klein, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was afflicted by hallucinations and disordered thinking, wasn’t able to participate in a trial.

He has been held since at the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

RELATED: Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

His fitness is to be periodically reviewed. In July, the B.C. Review Board was unable to reach a decision on Klein’s fitness. A hearing was adjourned to get a second opinion on Klein’s mental state.

That hearing is taking place this morning.

Klein is charged with the murder of one student, and the aggravated assault of another in the attack.

Watch for more.

