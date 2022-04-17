New high school, middle school site in Willoughby bought for $46.6 million

The next major school expansion in Langley is slated for 77th Avenue

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside announced a new school site has been bought for a secondary and high school in Willoughby. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s newest high school and middle school site has been purchased in Willoughby for $46.6 million.

B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside and Langley School Board Chair Rod Ross announced the land purchase on Wednesday.

The minister and Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman said the province will contribute $42.1 million in funding, with the district contributing $4.5 million.

The new site is on 76th Avenue and the future site of an extended 210th Street in the Smith area. No dates for construction have been announced.

Ross noted that enrolment in the Langley School District has grown by almost 1,000 students over the last year, and that portables are coming for schools in several areas.

While all areas of Langley saw growing enrolment when the first numbers were released in the fall, Willoughby is seeing the fastest increases.

The new school site was praised by Alicia Rempel, president of the District Parents Advisory Council (DPAC).

“Families want to have children attend their catchment schools,” she said.

In some areas, particularly in Willoughby where there are enrolment issues, that’s not possible, she noted.

The new middle and secondary school will help, Rempel said.

“It is so wonderful to see these projects moving forward,” said Dykeman, who served as school board chair before being elected MLA.

In September, Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary was the newest school in Willoughby to open its doors.

READ MORE: Longtime Langley educator first Indigenous woman to have school named after her

Willoughby’s existing secondary school, R.E. Mountain, got a major upgrade in 2019 when it moved to a new structure in September 2019. It had additional capacity added during its planning phases when it became clear its original planned 1,500-student capacity wouldn’t be enough.

The previous R.E. Mountain building, which dated back to the 1970s, was turned into Peter Ewart Middle School.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationLangley