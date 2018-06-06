New inclusion rally being organized for June 19

Stacey Wakelin is asking people in favour of the SOGI curriculum in schools to join a #LoveWinsLangley rally on June 19. (Special to the Langley Advance)

When Langley’s Stacey Wakelin and a Facebook group called BC Families for Inclusivity learned Wednesday morning that an anti-SOGI delegation was rumoured to address Langley’s board of education later this month, they flew into action.

While the school district has yet to confirm any such delegation is on the agenda for the June 19 meeting, Wakelin has put out a call for action.

“I haven’t been able to officially confirm if delegates made it on to agenda yet. We will be there either way…,” she said.

Wakelin is organizing what she calls a #LoveWinsLangley rally, and inviting people to “peacefully” show their support for the board and teachers when it comes to ongoing implementing the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum in local schools.

The rally is also a way, she said, of letting those considering running for school board know that this is a “subject important to parents.”

The rally starts at 5:45 p.m. in front of the school district office, she confirmed. “Human rights aren’t up for debate in Langley,” Wakelin said, asking people to wear “their colours” and signage that is on point.

“If you have kids old enough to know about the debate re: SOGI, I’m asking you to consider bringing your kids and asking them to invite friends to join us. Let’s get our youth speaking out too. Some adults are claiming to know what’s best for our kids—let’s be clear, safe and inclusive education for all kids.”