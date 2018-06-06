Stacey Wakelin is asking people in favour of the SOGI curriculum in schools to join a #LoveWinsLangley rally on June 19. (Special to the Langley Advance)

New inclusion rally being organized for June 19

SOGI supporters want trustee candidates to hear their message, too.

When Langley’s Stacey Wakelin and a Facebook group called BC Families for Inclusivity learned Wednesday morning that an anti-SOGI delegation was rumoured to address Langley’s board of education later this month, they flew into action.

While the school district has yet to confirm any such delegation is on the agenda for the June 19 meeting, Wakelin has put out a call for action.

“I haven’t been able to officially confirm if delegates made it on to agenda yet. We will be there either way…,” she said.

Wakelin is organizing what she calls a #LoveWinsLangley rally, and inviting people to “peacefully” show their support for the board and teachers when it comes to ongoing implementing the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum in local schools.

The rally is also a way, she said, of letting those considering running for school board know that this is a “subject important to parents.”

The rally starts at 5:45 p.m. in front of the school district office, she confirmed. “Human rights aren’t up for debate in Langley,” Wakelin said, asking people to wear “their colours” and signage that is on point.

“If you have kids old enough to know about the debate re: SOGI, I’m asking you to consider bringing your kids and asking them to invite friends to join us. Let’s get our youth speaking out too. Some adults are claiming to know what’s best for our kids—let’s be clear, safe and inclusive education for all kids.”

Previous story
UPDATE: BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets

Just Posted

New inclusion rally being organized for June 19

SOGI supporters want trustee candidates to hear their message, too.

Surveillance footage captures suspects in Gavin Grewal murder

Man with strong Abbotsford gang links was killed last December

Langley teacher: Student actions speak to a bright future

Seniors at R.E. Mountain Secondary create a year-long project aimed at fighting for social justice.

Langley pageant contender a self-proclaimed contradiction in terms

Alice Kim, 19, is one of 27 young women vying for the Miss BC 2018 crown.

Langley City brings 18th triathlon to local streets and pool

Tri-It action kicks off just before 8 a.m. at Al Anderson pool on Sunday.

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

2017 wildfire smoke took toll on Lower Mainland air quality: report

Metro Vancouver said wildfire smoke hindered air quality, but emission reduction helped

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

1 man, dog dead in serious collision that closed ‪Golden Ears Way

Crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut leading to layoffs, industry association says

Most Read