New industrial site expected to create 170 jobs in Langley

The site will fill in one of the last remaining empty fields on 62nd Avenue

A rendering of the building, where construction is starting now. (Wesmount Properties/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The light-industrial area between 64th Avenue and the Langley Bypass will get getting a new building by next year.

Wesmont Properties is building a new 123,000 square foot light industrial strata complex on the east side of 203rd Street at 62nd Avenue, in Langley Township.

The site has been an empty field for years.

John Tilstra ran a window business next to the site 30 years ago, and eventually decided to buy and develop the site himself.

According to Tilstra, he’d been wondering what would be built there for years, and decided to take advantage of the opportunity to build a site that would allow for more industrial activity.

“Langley is a growing commercial hub, but when business owners are looking for new light industrial space to own and operate in, they are being forced to leave the community because they have limited options,” said Tilstra. “We are excited to be a part of the solution and thrilled we could finally purchase the property and bring a development to fruition that can help keep those jobs local.”

Industrial vacancy rates are very low in Metro Vancouver, under one per cent this year so far.

The site is expected to host more than 170 jobs.

The area is home to many similar light-industrial projects, but it’s been a few years since the big expansion that saw many of the fields north of 62nd Avenue converted, well over a decade ago.

The industrial sites along the Langley Bypass itself are, for the most part, even older.

The project is expected to be completed early in 2022 and is currently in the site prep phase right now, with construction to follow.

