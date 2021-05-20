New Langley City building will mix rental and live/work units

An artist’s rendering of a planned rental building with live/work units approved by Langley City council. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley City council has green-lit a six storey, 70-unit mixed-use development that will include live/work units at the sidewalk level for people who want to combine their workspace with their living quarters.

Owner-applicant Patrick Kerr Holdings Ltd. plans to build it at the southeast corner of Glover Road and Eastleigh Crescent.

It was approved at the May 10 meeting of council, with Councillor Rudy Storteboom, chair of the City Advisory Design Panel, lauding the builder for being responsive to in-put from the panel.

Storteboom said they showed a “genuine willingness to accommodate those concerns.

A report by Deputy Director of Development Services Roy Beddow said the design was a good fit for what will become a transit-oriented core in the draft land use concept for the new Official Community Plan (OCP).

Similar to the downtown commercial area, the transit-oriented core would allow taller commercial, residential and office buildings, reflecting its close proximity to the planned 203rd Street SkyTrain station, and existing high frequency transit services.

Among other things, the OCP will set out specific goals for nine districts in the city, with the downtown core devoted to “specialty and pedestrian-oriented retail, restaurants and café uses on the ground floor of buildings” while encouraging office and other commercial uses and services in the second storey and above.

For downtown, a new performing arts and culture centre is proposed “in the general vicinity” of Fraser Highway and 204thStreet, with associated civic, gallery, commercial hotel and residential uses, meeting spaces and publicly-accessible underground parking.

Langley City planners want to leverage the pending arrival of SkyTrain to make the municipality an important regional hub.

