A nurse prepared a swab at a COVID-19 test clinic. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

New Langley digs facilitate 500 virus tests a day

Fraser Health expands COVID-19 testing and collection in Langley with move to Kwantlen university

Langley’s COVID testing centre has been relocated in efforts to double testing capacity to as many as 500 people a day.

Fraser Health made the announcement Wednesday, saying the new centre is already open at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. It replaces the previous operation set up on Logan Avenue.

RELATED – VIDEO: Testing for COVID-19 in Langley runs seven days a week

In partnership with the Langley Division of Family Practice, Fraser Health relocated the testing centre to respond to the growing “needs of the community,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and CEO.

The new centre on the KPU grounds (20901 Langley Bypass) operates using a six-lane drive-through model, open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week.

Walk-in and drive-through testing is available, and an online booking tool is now live, Lee explained.

While testing without an appointment will be accommodated, as space allows, people are now encouraged to book appointments online for the Langley, Surrey, and Burnaby test collection services.

“We will remain proactive to expand access to this important service which will help with prevention and control of COVID-19,” said Lee.

RELATED: Fraser Health promises to expand COVID testing capacity

KPU president and vice-chancellor Dr. Alan Davis lauded the partnership on this project, which he said will help meet the community’s need for ongoing safe COVID-19 assessment and testing services.

“KPU has a deep commitment to the communities it serves. This is more important than ever as we collectively work to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Davis said.

Likewise, the Langley Division of Family Practice’s noted medical directors and GPs/NPs have been working alongside Fraser Health to provide increased access to testing and assessments since March, said executive director Ellen Peterson, heralding the the expanded capacity for more patients in the new facilities.

“I want to thank Fraser Health for working with our communities to provide this testing site to serve our citizens,” said City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek. “The health and safety of our residents is our top priority during these challenging times, and we appreciate that this site will ensure better access to testing for those in need.”

RECENT NEWS: Fraser Health relocates Surrey COVID-19 testing centre

“The opening of an additional test collection centre, centrally located in the KPU parking lot, is a great benefit to our community,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese. “Residents will have quicker, more efficient access to COVID-19 testing and results, keeping us all safer and healthier.”

Fraser Health currently supports 10 COVID-19 test collection centres in the region, which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about assessment and testing centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

.

______________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delta, Metro Vancouver add more than 300 hectares to Burns Bog Conservation Area

Just Posted

New Langley digs facilitate 500 virus tests a day

Fraser Health expands COVID-19 testing and collection in Langley with move to Kwantlen university

‘Punk’ gangs likely source of shootings in Langley area: criminologist

There have been three incidents in as many days

Volunteers needed to help make Aldergrove shine

Business association will host downtown clean up day and will survey owners and residents on Oct. 3

WEATHER: Strong winds, heavy rainfall and risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Langley

Special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Langley

UPDATE: Teen missing since early Monday in Langley has been found

Police released information about a 14-year-old girl who has been found safe

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

People ‘disgusted’ by COVID-19 election call, B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson speaks to municipal leaders from Victoria

Delta, Metro Vancouver add more than 300 hectares to Burns Bog Conservation Area

Delta Nature Reserve among parcels of land added to conservation area but will remain open to public

‘Illegal’ Canadian crab traps, fishing gear seized in U.S. waters near White Rock

Investigation continues after joint operation between Canadian, American authorities in Boundary Bay

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Abbotsford youth launches mental health awareness page

Abby Senior student Mia Skoone aims to provide information with @mentalhealth4youth account

Most Read