New Langley digs facilitate 500 virus tests a day

Fraser Health expands COVID-19 testing and collection in Langley with move to Kwantlen university

Langley’s COVID testing centre has been relocated in efforts to double testing capacity to as many as 500 people a day.

Fraser Health made the announcement Wednesday, saying the new centre is already open at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. It replaces the previous operation set up on Logan Avenue.

In partnership with the Langley Division of Family Practice, Fraser Health relocated the testing centre to respond to the growing “needs of the community,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and CEO.

The new centre on the KPU grounds (20901 Langley Bypass) operates using a six-lane drive-through model, open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week.

Walk-in and drive-through testing is available, and an online booking tool is now live, Lee explained.

While testing without an appointment will be accommodated, as space allows, people are now encouraged to book appointments online for the Langley, Surrey, and Burnaby test collection services.

“We will remain proactive to expand access to this important service which will help with prevention and control of COVID-19,” said Lee.

KPU president and vice-chancellor Dr. Alan Davis lauded the partnership on this project, which he said will help meet the community’s need for ongoing safe COVID-19 assessment and testing services.

“KPU has a deep commitment to the communities it serves. This is more important than ever as we collectively work to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Davis said.

Likewise, the Langley Division of Family Practice’s noted medical directors and GPs/NPs have been working alongside Fraser Health to provide increased access to testing and assessments since March, said executive director Ellen Peterson, heralding the the expanded capacity for more patients in the new facilities.

“I want to thank Fraser Health for working with our communities to provide this testing site to serve our citizens,” said City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek. “The health and safety of our residents is our top priority during these challenging times, and we appreciate that this site will ensure better access to testing for those in need.”

“The opening of an additional test collection centre, centrally located in the KPU parking lot, is a great benefit to our community,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese. “Residents will have quicker, more efficient access to COVID-19 testing and results, keeping us all safer and healthier.”

Fraser Health currently supports 10 COVID-19 test collection centres in the region, which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about assessment and testing centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

