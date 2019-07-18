Construction workers on the site of the new future ER. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

New Langley ER taking shape – hospital head

What can you expect from construction at LMH in the near future?

The front of Langley Memorial Hospital is a mass of construction workers and equipment right now, as work on both a new emergency room and an MRI clinic are underway.

But there’s a plan for all of this, according to Jason Cook, executive director of LMH and Langley Health Services.

The hospital is keeping at least two of its three main entrances open during construction, though it will have to switch them around depending on what is being built, Cook said.

The current “main entrance” is south of the old main entrance, as the old entrance is trapped behind construction.

Speaking Thursday, July 18, Cook said he hoped that concrete would be poured soon for the foundation of the new ER.

Light poles were also being set up on the new road leading to LMH.

Then once the concrete is down, the steel starts arriving, and a frame will begin going up.

Following the completion of the foundation, the entrance will shift back to the old doors again around mid-August – while the current entrance is shut down so the new MRI facility can start construction.

Meanwhile, after the recent announcement by Premier John Horgan and health minister Adrian Dix that construction would start on the MRI, an extension to the front of the hospital will be needed – and that will likely block off a different entrance.

“At all times two out of the three entrances will be open,” said Cook.

Visitors should likely keep an eye on the signs around the hospital when they arrive.

There are even changes to the parking situation. With much of the former main visitor’s lot now blocked off or transformed into a new road, spaces in the East Lot have been redesignated. The first two rows are now reserved for patients and visitors, Cook said.

He said that even at peak times, there are still spaces available.

People have been positive about the changes to the hospital, Cook said.

“It’s great to see the public rally around,” he said.

The new ER is expected to open in the winter of 2020, while the MRI clinic is expected to be up and running by around this time next year.

Previous story
Renovations delay opening of Langley’s Creek Stone supportive housing
Next story
Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Just Posted

New Langley ER taking shape – hospital head

What can you expect from construction at LMH in the near future?

LETTER: Langley pool staff outstanding

A Langley woman thanks the team at Al Anderson Memorial Pool for all they do

LANGLEY’S WHAT’S IN STORE: Entrepreneurs make the shortlist

Know of a new business in town, one expanding, moving, or hosting a community event, let us know…

Otter Co-op breaks ground on bigger and better gas bar in Aldergrove

‘Green’ fuel coming to the gas bar following four months of renovations

PHOTOS: One of Langley wildlife artist’s last gallery shows

Lifelong painter Norman Jorgenson is being recognized in the Langley Arts Council gallery

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alleged Abbotsford crime boss loses jail-release bid ahead of extradition hearing

Jazzy Sran is accused of conspiring to smuggle cocaine into Canada from the U.S.

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Travel company ranks 15 world leaders’ foreign flight CO2 emissions

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

Most Read