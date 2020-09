Motorists are encouraged to find another route for the rushhour

A rush-hour crash this morning is impacting the new 216th Street Interchange at Highway 1.

Northbound traffic is partly blocked, at least one ramp is closed, and motorists are advised to take other routes temporarily.

* Stay tuned for any updates

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.