The 216th Street Interchange, seen from the north side on Saturday, Aug. 22, is expected to be opened at the end of the summer. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

New Langley overpass set to open within weeks

The 216th Street interchange will be the first new Highway One overpass in decades

An exact date has not been set, but the 216th interchange will be opening in the next few weeks, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation.

The new interchange was originally expected to open last year in the autumn.

However, the project was delayed after its scope was revised due to the widening project for the highway from 216th Street to 264th Street, announced in the spring of 2019.

The highway is to be widened to six lanes from its current four lanes.

The interchange is currently almost complete. Paving appears to be largely finished, sidewalks are installed, and street lights and traffic signals have been installed.

However, as of this weekend, landscaping along the medians was not in place, and there were no lines painted on the roads.

Local traffic is allowed on the north side of 216th to accommodate a few homes to the east of the interchange.

The project is budgeted at $61.9 million, up from $59 million announced before changes due to the highway widening.

The interchange proved controversial with some residents in Walnut Grove, who protested against the project, and then lobbied to block trucks from using it.

