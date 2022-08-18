New metal pedestrian bridge links Walnut Grove neighbourhoods

A new bridge has been built across Yorkson Creek in Walnut Grove. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A long-awaited new footbridge in Walnut Grove is now open, connecting communities on either side of the Yorkson Creek ravine.

The Yorkson Creek Trail bridge replacement was wrapped up in August, with a new metal bridge now open to pedestrians.

The bridge crosses the ravine near Telegraph Trail and 208th Street, and it is one link in a series of trails that allows people to walk from communities north of 88th Avenue all the way across that road and into the southern parts of Walnut Grove.

“Reintroducing this bridge to the community is a step toward ensuring our communities are safely travelled by pedestrians and cyclists,” said Ritti Suvilai, landscape design coordinator at the Township of Langley. “Using the Yorkson Creek Trail and the new bridge can help residents get to where they want to be and makes accessing the nearby schools and businesses along 88th Avenue easier.”

The original wooden bridge was closed in 2019 following safety concerns, and work to replace it began in 2021.

The Yorkson Creek Trail connects with other trails, including Walnut Grove, Derby Hills, and Northwest Langley trails.

Residents can use them to take a walkable route to their destination rather than using a car.

The closure of the original bridge came around the same time that the Township shut down some unofficial BMX bike trails in the ravines to the north of 88th Avenue.

Youths had been building ramps and jumps, and there were fire pits and trash, including broken tools and an abandoned wheelbarrow.

Some of that area was subsequently fenced off.

After that, as residents were concerned that some access trails they had used for years were cut off by the new fences, the Township embarked on a project of upgrades. Trails were reopened, some were paved, and the work began on the bridge replacement.

READ ALSO: Trail upgrades enhance accessibility in Walnut Grove

READ ALSO: Secret BMX park built by teens shuttered by Langley Township

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Townshipparks