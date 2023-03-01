An architect’s rendering of the interior of salishan Place by the River shows the four house poles that will include backlit designs by local artists. (Township of Langley)

New museum calls for Indigenous artists for interior designs

Project will create four backlit house poles inside salishan Place

Local indigenous artists are being asked to submit designs that will be used in copper house posts within the salishan Place by the River when it opens later this year.

The call for submissions is seeking artists or artist teams associated with the Katzie, Kwantlen, Matsqui, and Semiahmoo First Nations to submit original two-dimensional 15 by 57 inch (38.1 by 144.78 cm) black and white formline designs.

Ideally, the designs should reflect the artist or team’s values, identity, and stories, sharing connections to the region’s lands and waters. They should include images of indigenous plants, animals and/or local landscapes.

The selected designs will be used as the base images for the creation of backlit copper house posts. There will be four posts, one representing each of the four nations on whose traditional territories Langley sits.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 17. The selected artists will receive a design fee of $2,000.

More details can be found in a call for artists on the Township of Langley’s website.

Fort LangleyIndigenousLangley Township

