New neighbourhood park planned for west Abbotsford

Engineer Park to be developed on 3.5 hectares on Fraser Highway

The City of Abbotsford is planning to develop Engineer Park, located on the north side of Fraser Highway, west of Lefeuvre Road near the Aldergrove border. (Google Street View)

The City of Abbotsford is planning to construct a new park in west Abbotsford near the Aldergrove border.

The 3.5-hectare Engineer Park is located on the north side of Fraser Highway in the 27800 block (west of Lefeuvre Road) between two housing developments.

The city website states that utilities on site include underground community detention tanks and “associated infrastructure that will in part inform how the space can be used.”

“Surrounding neighbourhoods will access the site from pedestrian walkways which will also formalize pedestrian connectivity between these neighbourhoods,” the website says.

The park could include amenities such as picnic tables, a playground, an off-leash dog area, a small sport court, and trails/paths.

“However, park amenities and design elements are subject to community consultation and budgetary constraints,” the website indicates.

A public survey was conducted online, and results of that will be shared at a future city council meeting.

Public suggestions posted online include a disc golf course, an outdoor pool, a basketball court, a skate park and a spray park.

Some people also recommended that a crosswalk or overpass be included across Fraser Highway for safe access to the park.

The project is now in stage two – the development of a park design concept – which is expected to be complete this winter or spring.

The final design is anticipated to be presented in spring or summer 2023, followed by the start of construction in the summer.

Visit letstalkabbotsford.ca for more information about the project.



