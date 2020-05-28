New oversight for COVID-19 outbreak in Langley Lodge

Fraser Health is also sending in a germ-killing machine to fight the virus

Fraser Health has appointed the health authority’s director of pandemic response to give “oversight” to the COVID-19 response at Langley Lodge, where the province’s worst outbreak has claimed 22 lives as of May 27.

Fraser Health announced the new appointment on Thursday, May 28.

The health authority has already been providing support and guidance to the Lodge for several weeks, including sending extra staff to help the workers already on site.

“We have been working very closely with Langley Lodge and this decision was made to further support the facility leadership and staff,” said the statement from Fraser Health.

Fraser Health is also deploying an ultraviolet germicidal irradiation machine, along with infection-control specialists.

In addition to the 22 lives of residents lost, 22 had recovered, there was one active case, and there had been three new cases this week among residents.

A total of 10 workers at the Lodge, including two Fraser Health employees, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The deployment of extra nurses and care aides will continue.

