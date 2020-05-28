New oversight for COVID-19 outbreak in Langley Lodge

Fraser Health is also sending in a germ-killing machine to fight the virus

Fraser Health has appointed the health authority’s director of pandemic response to give “oversight” to the COVID-19 response at Langley Lodge, where the province’s worst outbreak has claimed 22 lives as of May 27.

Fraser Health announced the new appointment on Thursday, May 28.

The health authority has already been providing support and guidance to the Lodge for several weeks, including sending extra staff to help the workers already on site.

“We have been working very closely with Langley Lodge and this decision was made to further support the facility leadership and staff,” said the statement from Fraser Health.

Fraser Health is also deploying an ultraviolet germicidal irradiation machine, along with infection-control specialists.

In addition to the 22 lives of residents lost, 22 had recovered, there was one active case, and there had been three new cases this week among residents.

A total of 10 workers at the Lodge, including two Fraser Health employees, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The deployment of extra nurses and care aides will continue.

READ MORE: Death toll rises in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

CoronavirusLangleyLangley CitySeniorsseniors housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police stop Lower Mainland men with parachutes from jumping off Okanagan bridge
Next story
Harrison Hot Springs Resort eases in to reopening

Just Posted

Twilight Drive-In reopens with concession sales approved by Fraser Health, owner says

100 cars of people will now watch films, planning to adhere to new provincial health 50-car capacity

New oversight for COVID-19 outbreak in Langley Lodge

Fraser Health is also sending in a germ-killing machine to fight the virus

Asian giant “murder hornets” found in Brookswood

Langley is the farthest east the invasive species has been found so far

WEATHER: Temperatures to reach 21 degrees in Langley Thursday

Increasing cloudiness is forecasted for the morning

Shortreed Elementary offering free ‘grab-and-go’ lunches to Aldergrove families amid pandemic

COVID-19 has sparked school support workers to ensure every Aldergrove student is nourished

B.C. retirement home creates innovative ‘meet-up’ unit for elderly to see family face-to-face

Innovative ‘purpose-built’ unit keeps residents safe when seeing family for first time since COVID-19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

Harrison Hot Springs Resort eases in to reopening

Reservations available Friday, May 29

Police stop Lower Mainland men with parachutes from jumping off Okanagan bridge

The men had parachutes in their backpacks, and indicated they were going to jump off a bridge

Body of Maple Ridge man recovered near Harrison Lake

21-year-old last seen on May 16 when he fell into Silver Creek

PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border in Surrey

Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns

Feds delay national action plan for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated the violence facing many Indigenous women and girls

Most Read