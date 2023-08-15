Environment Canada warns people to take steps to stay cool during the heat wave. (The News files)

Environment Canada warns people to take steps to stay cool during the heat wave. (The News files)

New record high set at Pitt Meadows weather station on Monday

Mercury hits 33.5 C, heat wave to continue until Thursday

The heat wave is rolling over southern B.C., and Pitt Meadows set a new weather record on Monday, as it was the hottest Aug. 14th on record at 33.5 C.

That topped the old record for the day of 32.37 C, which was set in 2010. Records for the area have been kept since 1874.

There were 14 new daily maximum high marks set around B.C. on Monday, as Lillooet hit 40.7 C, the Trail area reached 39.8 C, Pemberton 39.5 C, and Ashcroft 39.2 C.

Lytton was the hot spot in the province at 41.4 C.

READ ALSO: Cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows open cooling centres

Environment Canada’s heat warning remains in effect, with temperatures expected to reach 32-37 C inland across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and Whistler. There is a danger of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as these high daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat.

Temperatures are expected to lower a few degrees on Thursday, to a high of 29 C, as the ridge begins to break down, and the forecast is for a high of 25 C on Friday.

Environment Canada advises people to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.

READ ALSO: Bees and Blueberries festival in Pitt Meadows

