New report sheds light on people who’ve died of drug overdoses in B.C.

New numbers are revealing a more comprehensive look at the more than 1,500 people who have died of an illicit drug overdose in recent years B.C.

The BC Coroners Service released an in-depth report on Thursday into the 872 completed overdose death investigations in 2016 and 2017.

More than two-thirds of illicit drug deaths happened while the person was using drugs alone and indoors.

“We know this leads to a higher risk for death with a toxic drug supply,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said. “We continue to urge those using substances to plan to take them in the company of someone who can provide help: administering naloxone and calling 911 for assistance.”

The report includes data on several factors, ranging from marital status and housing to the person’s employment status and industry of work.

In August, the latest month in which numbers are available, 98 people died of a suspect drug overdose in B.C., bring the death toll this year to 972.

