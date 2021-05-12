Insp. Adrian Marsden will be promoted to superintendent and taking over as officer in charge of the Langley RCMP. (RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

New top cop chosen to head up Langley RCMP

The incoming head has worked with border security and in organized crime investigation

A new officer is taking over as the leader of the Langley RCMP detachment, the City and Township announced Wednesday, May 12.

Insp. Adrian Marsden is taking over as officer in charge and will be promoted to the rank of superintendent once he officially resumes his duties.

“I’m thrilled to return to B.C. and humbled to have the opportunity to work with the great team of police officers and staff at the Langley Detachment,” said Marsden. “I look forward to settling into the community and can’t wait to start enjoying the countless benefits of living and working in the City and Township of Langley.”

The Victoria native has been an RCMP officer since 1993 and has been an investigator with the RCMP Anti-Corruption Unit, the BC RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team, and the Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit (FSOC).

He also headed the Duncan/North Cowichan detachment’s plainclothes investigation unit and was acting officer in charge there.

Inspector Mike Bhatti has been acting officer in charge at the Langley RCMP since last year.

In the summer of 2020, E-Division announced that former officer in charge in Langley, Supt. Murray Power, had been “temporarily” reassigned to the E-Division headquarters in Surrey.

There had been questions raised about RCMP overtime related to Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek’s Winter Wonderland Gala to benefit the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

READ MORE: Langley City council orders third report on mayor’s gala along with a review of policing

READ MORE: Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Local politicians were pleased to welcome the new incoming officer in charge.

“Langley City is looking forward to working with Insp. Marsden, who will be promoted to the rank of superintendent, and the other members of the Langley RCMP Detachment to keep our community safe, prevent crime, and continue to work together on other strategic priorities,” said Langley City Councillor Teri James.

“The Township of Langley is extremely pleased to welcome Insp. Adrian Marsden to the Langley detachment,” said Township Mayor Jack Froese. “The Langley RCMP provide exceptional service to Township residents and we look forward to working with Adrian to support the needs of our growing community.”

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley CityLangley RCMPLangley Township

Previous story
Emergency alert test an ‘accidental re-broadcast’ of last week’s, B.C. says
Next story
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

Just Posted

Aldergrove Community Secondary. (Undated Google maps photo)
23 Langley schools on COVID exposure list after latest alerts

Five independent schools are on Fraser Health’s exposure list

Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, with 6-1 victory over Victoria Tuesday night, May 11. Justin Sourdif extended the Giants lead to 3-1 at the 15:07 mark of the middle frame. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants wrap up season with a big win over Victoria

For some players, it was their last game

Heavily armed police officers responded to a call on 203rd Street near Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Update: Police swarm Langley City dollar store after report of man with gun

Weapon turned out to be Airsoft pistol, police said

Insp. Adrian Marsden will be promoted to superintendent and taking over as officer in charge of the Langley RCMP. (RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New top cop chosen to head up Langley RCMP

The incoming head has worked with border security and in organized crime investigation

The Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program welcomed a new chick in April 2021 after it was artificially incubated for 32 days while still in its egg, hand raised for a week and then returned to owl foster parents Sedin and Amore. Chick B is now settling in at the family nest, which the public can view live online. (Jasmine McCulligh/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Baby owl welcomed at Langley’s Northern Spotted Owl breeding site

Facility has launched an Adopt-a-Chick fundraiser to help with expenses

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

BC Housing minister David Eby. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Eby jabs back against Penticton mayor’s ad urging BC Premier to intervene in shelter dispute

Eby writes that Penticton’s ‘serious’ social issues won’t improve under leadership of the mayor

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday

One more death, 423 people in hospital with virus

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham takes questions in the B.C. legislature in 2017. (Hansard TV)
UPDATE: B.C. will fund another year of fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in schools

John Horgan government working on school meal program

Surrey RCMP is releasing sketches of a suspect in an “indecent act” at the Coyote Creek Elementary playground on April 30, 2021. Police said the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.” (Images: Surrey RCMP handout)
4 more victims come forward after ‘indecent act’ performed at B.C. playground

Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says there’s no time to redo details of drug decriminalization plan

Kennedy Stewart says a federal election could see the small window of opportunity close on the city’s bid for an exemption from criminal provisions on simple possession of small amounts of drugs

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
Coquitlam teacher suspended after messaging students online, calling them ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’

Erik Oun’s licence has been suspended for half a year, a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Most Read