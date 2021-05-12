New top cop chosen to head up Langley RCMP

The incoming head has worked with border security and in organized crime investigation

A new officer is taking over as the leader of the Langley RCMP detachment, the City and Township announced Wednesday, May 12.

Insp. Adrian Marsden is taking over as officer in charge and will be promoted to the rank of superintendent once he officially resumes his duties.

“I’m thrilled to return to B.C. and humbled to have the opportunity to work with the great team of police officers and staff at the Langley Detachment,” said Marsden. “I look forward to settling into the community and can’t wait to start enjoying the countless benefits of living and working in the City and Township of Langley.”

The Victoria native has been an RCMP officer since 1993 and has been an investigator with the RCMP Anti-Corruption Unit, the BC RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team, and the Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit (FSOC).

He also headed the Duncan/North Cowichan detachment’s plainclothes investigation unit and was acting officer in charge there.

Inspector Mike Bhatti has been acting officer in charge at the Langley RCMP since last year.

In the summer of 2020, E-Division announced that former officer in charge in Langley, Supt. Murray Power, had been “temporarily” reassigned to the E-Division headquarters in Surrey.

There had been questions raised about RCMP overtime related to Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek’s Winter Wonderland Gala to benefit the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Local politicians were pleased to welcome the new incoming officer in charge.

“Langley City is looking forward to working with Insp. Marsden, who will be promoted to the rank of superintendent, and the other members of the Langley RCMP Detachment to keep our community safe, prevent crime, and continue to work together on other strategic priorities,” said Langley City Councillor Teri James.

“The Township of Langley is extremely pleased to welcome Insp. Adrian Marsden to the Langley detachment,” said Township Mayor Jack Froese. “The Langley RCMP provide exceptional service to Township residents and we look forward to working with Adrian to support the needs of our growing community.”

