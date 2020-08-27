New truck for Abbotsford woman with severe allergies

GoFundMe campaign helps out Katie Hobson, who is having ‘tiny home’ built

Katie Hobson in the 2016 Nissan Frontier that has been purchased to replace her run-down 1995 Ford Ranger. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford woman for whom a crowdfunding campaign raised enough money to purchase a “tiny home” now has a new truck to go along with it.

Katie Hobson – who suffers from several health ailments, including severe allergies that prevent her from living in regular accommodation – picked up the 2016 Nissan Frontier in Abbotsford on Aug. 19, replacing her run-down 1995 Ford Ranger.

According to the GoFundMe page, $1,000 has so far been raised towards the $19,600 cost of the vehicle. (Her parents have fronted the money.)

The campaign previously raised $59,000 for Hobson, 35, to purchase a custom-built “tiny home” made of metal and glass, which won’t trigger her health issues.

Construction of the eight-by-16-foot cargo trailer began in early August and is expected to take about 10 weeks.

But Hobson also needed a reliable vehicle to be able to haul the home. The truck she purchased was previously owned by a couple who are fragrance-free and only cleaned the cab of the vehicle with water.

“She is so very, very happy to finally have a reliable truck, and the least amount of smell that is possible. This is a huge burden lifted for Katie,” her mom Ronda posted on the GoFundMe page, which she set up in February.

Hobson suffers from several health issues, including extreme food and environmental sensitivities to almost everything, leading to untreatable migraines and headaches and other symptoms.

She has also been diagnosed with refractory gastroparesis (a rare gastrointestinal disorder), primary immune deficiency disease, multiple chemical sensitivities and mast cell activation disorder.

Hobson wore an industrial mask for years, until that didn’t work anymore. She also socially distanced herself but now has to isolate herself entirely.

She had been living out of her 1995 Ford Ranger in an area free from the general population – and is doing well – but her family and friends wanted her to have a permanent safe spot.

The campaign can be found be searching “A Medically Safe Home for Katie” at gofundme.com.

