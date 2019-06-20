(File)

New Westminster police seek video of fight between two teens

Police responded to a fight at Pier Park in the early hours of June 14

Police released new information about an assault between two teens last week in New Westminster’s Pier Park.

Officers were called to a report of two people fighting, with several teenaged spectators, in the 400 block of Front Street at about 12:15 a.m. on June 14. One boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Thursday investigators believe the brawl was between two teens, but it escalated when a group of teens ganged up one one.

“Detectives believe that during the fight several people had their phones out and were recording the incident as it unfolded,” police said.

READ MORE: B.C. mom angry school didn’t inform her about son’s fight

Anyone with video of the assault or with any information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.

