A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection. (BC Wildfire Services)

A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection. (BC Wildfire Services)

New wildfire discovered near Okanagan Connector, Highway 5A

The blaze is 1.5 hectares in size

A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection.

The blaze was discovered at Minnie Lake just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. It is deemed out of control and is 1.5 hectares in size.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is under investigation.

More to come.

READ MORE: AMBER ALERT: Mother of missing children spotted in Kamloops 5 days ago, search continues

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKelownaMerrittOkanaganPrinceton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau ‘dismayed’ at B.C. port union’s ‘unacceptable’ decision to reject deal
Next story
Likely no earthquake risk from storing CO2 under ocean off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Langley’s Jordan Schmidt was one of four Simon Fraser University student athletes named to NCAA Division II All-Academic Athletes. (SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
SPORTS BRIEFS: U13 provincials at Noel Booth, Langley Rams training camp, a Giants hire, and Langley runner nets NCAA honours

Dal Richard’s Orchestra performed live at the Fort Langley Community Hall to kick-off the Jazz & Arts Festival this weekend. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fort Langley Jazz Fest kicks off with tribute to Dal Richards

Kendra MacDonald has been missing since July 12, 2023 in Langley City. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Missing Langley woman last seen July 12, police say

Poster for LLIP’s first Langley Global Fest happening on Saturday, July 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Celebrate Langley’s diverse cultures at KPU