A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets

Health Canada regulators agree with Pfizer and BioNTech that you can regularly get six doses out of each vial of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says Canada is amending the label on the vials in Canada, which previously indicated the vials contained five doses.

Now it will say there are six.

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets as Pfizer already began allocating vials for Canada’s shipments based on each containing six rather than five.

Canada’s contract with Pfizer and BioNTech is to buy 40 million doses this year, with four million to be shipped by the end of March, and most of the rest before the end of September.

The United States, Europe and the World Health Organization all made that change last month.

READ MORE: Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate
Next story
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Just Posted

This year’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser will take place remotely on Feb. 20. In keeping with current provincial health orders, participants can complete a 2-5 kilometre walk with those in their immediate household. (The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope/Facebook)
Coldest Night of the Year raises money to support Salvation Army Gateway of Hope

Remote event to be held Feb. 20

Langley Township has a tree protection bylaw but some recent letter writers want more done to save trees when land is developed. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Leave Langley trees alone

Walnut Grove resident says community losing too many trees to development

Hannah Everett and Tyler Boe star in Theatre in the Country’s livestream production of <em>Saltwater Moon</em>.(Reg Parks/Special to The Star)
Langley’s Theatre in the Country offers live stage play through Zoom

Tickets for Salt-Water Moon by David French, with special Valentine’s Day presentation, are on sale

The draw is May 3 in the Langley Township Firefighters’ Charitable Society fundraiser. (Aldergrove Star files)
Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society holds 50/50 for snack program

Money raised goes to purchasing snacks for at-risk children in 18 schools within Langley

The Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary school will open September 2021 at 7844 204B St. (Joanne Abshire/Langley School District)
Parks planned for two Langley school sites

Township staff want to start planting turf soon to prepare for the future

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Computer memory cards are shown on display in a retail store in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate

Fischer is currently serving a life term for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko of Merritt, B.C.

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home in Vancouver, on January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to do clinical trial of COVID-19 drug on emergency basis to treat severe cases

Bamlanivimab is designed to block the COVID -19 virus from attaching to and entering human cells

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

Most Read