Newspapers are safe to touch, World Health Organization confirms

Just make sure to wash your hands as you would after touching any surface or object

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Canadians are turning to their local community news outlets to get the most up-to-date information – both online and in print.

But when it comes to picking up your local community newspaper, should you be concerned about contracting COVID-19? The short answer is no.

Cities have taken sweeping measured to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus and ensure the public abides by social contract restrictions, including closing down playgrounds – which typically aren’t sanitized.

Some have closed recreation centres and other public city spaces. It’s no surprise this has left many worried about getting the virus simply through touching certain objects.

But newspapers remain safe to pick up from front door steps, according to health officials.

The World Health Organization has confirmed that it is safe to receive a package from an area where COVID-19 has been reported, as well.

“The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”

Health officials are urging people to wash their hands frequently as one of the key ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, including after touching any object or surfaces. Washing hands after reading is a good idea.

Coronavirus

