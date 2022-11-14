Members of Nickelback pose for photographers as they arrive on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Ottawa, Sunday April 1, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Members of Nickelback pose for photographers as they arrive on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Ottawa, Sunday April 1, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Induction to occur at 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton

Nickelback is getting a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The rock hitmakers from Hanna, Alta. have been named as the latest inductees into the illustrious home of Canada’s top music talent.

Lead singer Chad Kroeger and his bandmates Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, will be ushered into the Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Edmonton next year on March 13.

The 12-time Juno winners, whose hit singles include “How You Remind Me” and “Rockstar,” will also perform on the live Junos broadcast.

The band’s induction announcement was part of a media event Monday in Edmonton where organizers said Calgary native Tate McRae would be among this year’s performers.

They also confirmed the return of several Juno Week events that were paused during the pandemic.

The Juno Cup, a Canadian celebrity hockey showdown, the Juno Songwriters’ Circle and Juno Fan Fare, an event where fans can meet the musicians, are back on the calendar in the week leading up to the big show.

Canadian music manager Ron Sakamoto will be the recipient of the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his lifelong contributions to the country’s music industry.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

artistEntertainmentMusic

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP arrest Hydro-Québec employee allegedly sending secrets to China
Next story
New Democrats call for independent review of government’s COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Brett Favaro, dean, Faculty of Science and Horticulture, along with representatives from the KPU brewing program: Ernesto Cabral, student; Phil Chrinko, alumnus; Kyle Jansen (holding award), alumnus; Emily Kokonas, instructor; Alek Egi, instructor; Thomas Nickel, student; Michael Hodgson, alumnus; and Freddy Nota, student. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
KPU earns fresh accolades at B.C. Beer Awards

A statue of Sir James Douglas is located in front of the Fort Langley National Historic Site. (Langley Advance Times files)
Historic Fort Langley remembers James Douglas

Dave Earle is the president of the British Columbia Trucking Association. The group held held a summit in Langley, which focused entirely on low and zero-emission commercial vehicles. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
BCTA brings leading manufacturers of eco-friendly trucks under one roof

Just over 100 participants brought new, unwrapped toys to the 39th annual Kruise For Kids toy drive on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A rain-soaked Kruise For Kids collects toys for needy kids